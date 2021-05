TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The Phoenix Suns beat the Lakers twice in three tries this year, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis weren’t on the court together in any of the games. They will be in Game 1 Sunday as the Suns and Lakers start their 2021 NBA Playoffs series on ABC TV at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT.