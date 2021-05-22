newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Lexi Kilfoyl Bounces Back For Career Outing Against ASU

By J.R. Moore
Posted by 
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One week ago, sophomore RHP Lexi Kilfoyl was put in to relieve junior RHP Montana Fouts in Alabama's semi-final game against Tennessee for the 2021 SEC Tournament; however, her performance just wasn't up to the level that she'd been operating at all year and she was pulled after facing only five batters and giving up two runs. Fouts had to re-enter the game, which Alabama would move on to win, and Kilfoyl's confidence came into serious question after the weekend.

953thebear.com
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Clemson#Record Time#Land O Lakes#Ncaa Tuscaloosa Regional#The Game#Coach Patrick Murphy#Sec#Cst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
NCAA
Related
NFLPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Jaylen Waddle Preparing For Big Role as a Rookie

The Miami Dolphins used the sixth overall pick to select wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, reuniting him with his former college quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to the Miami Herald, Waddle is running with the first team offense during the Dolphins voluntary workouts. "I think he requires two players to cover him,"...
College SportsPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Athlon Sports Names 16 Alabama Preseason All-SEC Selections

Athlon Sports predicted the first, second, third and fourth preseason All-SEC teams and, to the surprise of no one, Alabama led the conference in selections with 16. Trailing the Saban led squad with 15 is Georgia, and after that is Texas A&M and LSU with nine. Of the sixteen players selected, the Tide feature five players selected for the first team, six on the second team, four on the third team and one on the fourth team.
NFLPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Predicting Alabama’s Biggest Impact Rookies

The Crimson Tide saw ten players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, six of which being first rounders, tying the previous record of most first round picks by one school in a single year set by Miami in 2001. Many of the players drafted from Alabama were projected to be instant impact type of guys, but just which ones will have the most impact?
College SportsPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Crimson Tide Summer Enrollees Arrive On Campus

The Alabama Crimson Tide managed to secure the highest ranked recruiting class in history for the 2021 cycle, further solidifying a roster already filled with top tier talent. At the top end of the class were seven 5-star athletes, ranging from top ranked cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry to top ranked offensive tackle JC Latham and many more. In all, Alabama landed four players ranked at the top of their position in McKinstry, Latham, Dallas Turner and James Brockermeyer.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Jaguars Devour Patriots in Tuscaloosa High School Spring Game

The Northridge Jaguars and American Christian Academy Patriots met on Friday night to play a spring football game to cap off each school's spring practice. The varsities went head-to-head in the first half and the junior varsity teams squared off in the second half. The Northridge Varsity defeated the ACA Varsity 21-7 and the JV Jaguars defeated the JV Patriots 28-14.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

The Gates Are Open; NCAA Relaxes Capacity Restrictions

In big news for college baseball and softball fans, the NCAA is expected to make an announcement allowing the capacity of championship events to be determined by local state government. This would result in the Alabama Crimson Tide enjoying 100% capacity at this weekend's Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament and allow the SEC Baseball Tournament to be held without capacity restriction later this month.
MLBPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Former UA Pitcher Spencer Turnbull Tosses No-Hitter

Former University of Alabama pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter Tuesday night helping the Tigers defeat the Mariners 5-0. Turnbull is the first Alabama pitcher to ever throw a no-hitter at the major league level. "Probably the best day of my life," Turnbull said post-game. Turnbull did so on 117...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Offensive Analyst Tino Sunseri Accepts QB Coaching Job at JMU

Alabama football offensive analyst Tino Sunseri, who has been with the program since 2019, has announced on Twitter that he will be accepting the quarterback coaching position at FCS powerhouse James Madison University. Sunseri, who played quarterback at Pittsburgh until 2012, served as a quality control specialist at Tennessee and...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Rowing is Going to Programs First National Championship

For the first time in program history, Alabama rowing will head to the national championship. After a second-place finish in the Big XII championship, the Crimson Tide was selected as an at-large team this afternoon and gave the Tide their first bid to a national championship. For the first eight boats, Alabama placed at the 11th spot, just outside the top ten. In the second eight boats, the Tide came in at 17 and finished at 13 for the fours.
Troy, ALchatsports.com

Troy Softball Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Tournament; Heading to Tuscaloosa

TROY, Ala. – Troy Softball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and the first time as an at-large selection after earning the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans learned Sunday night while watching the NCAA Selection Show in their team room at the Troy Softball Complex.
Alabama StateUSA Today

Alabama Set To Host Tuscaloosa Regional as No. 3 seed

After winning their first Southeastern Conference tournament championship since 2012 last Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide learned that they will be hosting the Tuscaloosa Regional as the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Softball bracket. The Crimson Tide will host Clemson, Troy, and Alabama State for the Tuscaloosa Regional,...
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Trojans earn at-large selection to NCAA Tournament

Troy Softball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and the first time as an at-large selection after earning the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans learned Sunday night while watching the NCAA Selection Show in their team room at the Troy Softball Complex.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...