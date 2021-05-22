newsbreak-logo
Dana White teases Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler: “That’d be a fun fight”

By Adam Martin
mymmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC president Dana White teased a potential Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler lightweight bout, saying “that’d be a fun fight.”. Chandler just recently lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in a failed bid to become the new UFC lightweight champion, but he remains as motivated as ever to get back in the win column and earn another crack at the belt. Similarly, Gaethje was the interim champ this year one year ago, but he lost in his chance to unify the belts with former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov last fall. Gaethje has remained adamant that he is still one of the top lightweights on the sport and he is awaiting his next booking.

