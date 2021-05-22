newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Attorney General Bonta Announces Charges Against Several Individuals on Allegations of Defrauding Elders of $5 Million Through International Ponzi Scheme

goldrushcam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced charges against 15 individuals for allegedly conspiring to defraud at. least 30 known victims out of their retirement savings through an international Ponzi scheme. Targeting elderly Filipino victims, the fraudulent scheme aimed to solicit millions in investments for the construction of a resort in the Philippines called the Pagudpud Sands Resort (PSR), a resort which has yet to open or generate income. The defendants are being charged today on an array of felony counts including grand theft, financial elder abuse, sale of unqualified security, communications containing untrue statements and omissions of material facts, and use of a device, scheme, or artifice to defraud in the offer, purchase, or sale of a security.

goldrushcam.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Financial Advisors#Fbi#State Attorney General#Defendants#Federal Case Law#Psr#Dmfea#Fbi#Californians#Wyndham Resorts#Doj#Attorney General Bonta#Financial Elder Abuse#False Claims#Financial Abuse#Law Enforcement Agencies#Financial Protection#Crimes#Grand Theft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Politics
Related
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Announces Arraignment of Bay Area Restaurant Owners on Allegations of Tax Evasion and Labor Law Violations

May 17, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arraignment of three individuals on charges connected to allegations of sales tax evasion. and labor law violations at the Bay Area restaurants they owned and operated. The three defendants were the owners, operators, and the...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Governor Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan

Sacramento, CA…California Governor Gavin Newsom presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The Governor’s Plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit...
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.