Greenville, TX

Driver’s license office expected to return

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fplxU_0a80K41q00

The Hunt County Commissioners Court plans next week to approve a proposal which will return a driver’s license office to Greenville for the first time in three years.

The commissioners intend during Tuesday’s regular session to vote on an Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas Department of Transportation for the construction and lease of a drivers license office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center. The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services

The commissioners have been working for more than two years on a plan to renovate the building at 2801 Stuart Street, making room for a driver’s license office inside the building.

A committee was formed in March to evaluate proposals for the renovations. The committee consisted of Chris Kilmer and Lazizza Harkey, representatives from the Hunt County Facilities Department, and Hunt County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Stroud. The Hunt County Purchasing Department provided assistance to the committee, but did not have a vote in the final recommendations of the committee.

In January 2020 the commissioners approved the creation of an Interlocal Cooperation Contract between the county and the Department of Public Safety.

Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said the agreement was to allow architects and engineers with the state agency the authority to inspect and examine the space which may be used for a future driver’s license department and additional offices, to see if it would be feasible for use by the DPS.

The commissioners previously offered state officials space to house a Texas Driver’s License office, using the same space the Texas Department of Public Safety abandoned during the summer of 2018, plus a lot more room.

The commissioners issued a proposal in January 2019 to the Texas Facilities Commission, which had indicated it was seeking space for a Driver’s License office for five or 10 years beginning Dec.1, 2019 or as soon as possible.

Since then, the county issued a request from state registered architectural firms or individuals qualified to provide professional design services on a project involving reconfiguration of office space inside the justice center building.

Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years.

Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018 the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.

