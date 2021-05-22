newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Joe Manchin, Ron Wyden, and Maria Cantwell Introduce Legislation to Help Prevent Catastrophic Wildfires

goldrushcam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) reintroduced. legislation that would help prevent the blistering and destructive infernos from destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods and becoming more frequent as the climate crisis grows. (Left) Senator Dianne Feinstein...

goldrushcam.com
View All 703 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#U S Senators#D Ore#The Forest Service#Tribes#Senator Dianne Feinstein#Senator Feinstein#Senator Wyden#Senator Cantwell#Senator Manchin#Catastrophic Fires#Reintroduced Legislation#Mitigate Wildfire Risks#Dangerous Wildfires#Severe Wildfire#D Wash#D Calif#Reps Mike Simpson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Senators Try to Salvage Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators labored Tuesday to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing GOP opposition. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are leading the informal talks, according to two...
Sacramento, CAgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Jeff Merkley Introduce Legislation to Help Strengthen Community Partnerships Needed for Equitable, Effective Transportation Projects

Last year, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) implemented a similar program to address transportation needs in disadvantaged communities. “Far too often, local voices have been overlooked when it comes to planning transportation projects. I’m proud to partner with Senator Merkley on this bill that will help give residents a seat at the table in setting their community’s key transportation priorities, explore new ways to better engage impacted neighborhoods, and promote equity in future transportation projects,” said Padilla.
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Lummis, Sinema launch bipartisan Financial Innovation Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have launched the U.S. Senate Financial Innovation Caucus. Lummis and Sinema were joined by Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Bill Cassidy, R-La. Lummis and Sinema launched the caucus to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin, Sinema press GOP senators on Jan. 6 commission

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) are urging their Republican colleagues to move forward on a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6. The moderate Democrats said in a statement Tuesday that they “could never have imagined an attack on Congress and our Capitol at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP to make infrastructure counteroffer Thursday

Senate Republicans will give the White House a counteroffer to its latest $1.7 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who has been leading the talks for Republicans, told reporters after a closed-door meeting with a group of GOP senators that they would send over the proposal on Thursday morning.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

Manchin remains optimistic about Senate infrastructure deal

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), the upper chamber's king of the swing vote, remains optimistic about striking a bipartisan infrastructure agreement. He just isn't sure why everyone is in such a rush, dismissing the unofficial Memorial Day negotiation deadline, Politico reports. "This is the long game, it's not a short game,"...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Grassley, Cantwell Introduce Bill to Support Biodiesel Industry

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell introduce legislation to extend the current federal biodiesel tax credit program through 2025. “The biodiesel tax credit has proven to work by reducing our dependence on foreign oil and lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” Grassley says in statement. NOTE:. Soaring Biofuel Costs...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Manchin, Romney among lawmakers working up bipartisan infrastructure backup

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working on a backup infrastructure bill in the event that ongoing discussions between the Biden administration and Republicans fail. The group includes Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a Democrat whose support is critical for President Biden to get a bill passed in Senate, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.