U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Joe Manchin, Ron Wyden, and Maria Cantwell Introduce Legislation to Help Prevent Catastrophic Wildfires
May 22, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) reintroduced. legislation that would help prevent the blistering and destructive infernos from destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods and becoming more frequent as the climate crisis grows. (Left) Senator Dianne Feinstein...goldrushcam.com