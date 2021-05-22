newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Clinton Crime Family Child Sex Trafficking

By Joe Conspiracy Theorist
joekennedy.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an incredible video clip. EVERYONE should see it. It seems that both Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton have been involved in even more creepy stuff than most people know. This video clip is of Cathy O’Brien who was part of the US Government’s CIA (Clowns in America) top...

joekennedy.biz
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Crime Family#Cia#Child Trafficking#Cia#The Us Government#Trance#Formation Of America#Creepy#Mk Ultra#Clowns#Top Secret#Clip#Video#Books#Mind Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Hillary Clinton directly appeals to QAnon to stop claiming she drinks children’s blood: ‘It’s painful to me and my family’

Hillary Clinton recently revealed her feelings about the role she unwittingly plays in various QAnonconspiracy theories, and – unsurprisingly – she is not thrilled at her portrayal. The former Secretary of State has become something of an arch-villain for those who find themselves at the intersection of conservatism and conspiracy theories. QAnon believers have a particularly grotesque view of Ms Clinton, painting her to be a psychotic, child torturing, baby eating, demon worshipping paedophile. Most of the claims are ripped straight out of 80s horror movies; some involve enslaving children to harvest their "adrenochrome," which is oxidised adrenaline that...
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Hillary Clinton Confronts ‘Borat 2’ Conspiracy Theorists Who Believe She Drinks Children’s Blood: ‘Hurtful’

As part of Amazon Studios’ “Borat 2” supplemental series “Debunking Borat,” Hillary Clinton is confronting two conspiracy theorists who believe she drinks the blood of children. One of the set pieces featured in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” finds the comedian spending several days in lockdown with conspiracy theorists Jim and Jerry. The new series “Debunking Borat” is made up of mini-episodes that debunk the handful of conspiracies Jim and Jerry perpetuated in the movie, including one claim that Hillary and Bill Clinton drink the blood of children.
Congress & Courtsnny360.com

Republicans are not acting on our behalf

Republicans are a shameful lot. There is no sense of decency among those who voted against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Because of their refusal to investigate this horrendous assault on our U.S. Capitol and Constitution, we have no choice but to call them what they really are: Traitors. They would rather see the demise of democracy than disclose the truth.
ReligionPost Register

Opinion: Republicans stand with Israel

My children sometimes ask which child is my favorite. I tell them it changes from month to month as my favorite, the one I pray for and worry about and try hard to support, is whatever child is in trouble at that moment. If you think hard, you will agree that while you love all of your children, your thoughts and concerns are often directed toward the child who is being bullied, the one who struggles to find friends, the one the world seems to pick on.
Entertainmentcitizensjournal.us

“Welcome Back, Carter” Except Add Dementia

Remember the old 1970’s sitcom, “Welcome Back, Kotter”? It aired on ABC TV from 1975 to 1979. The President of the United States throughout most of that period was the infamous peanut-farmer-turned-worst-president-ever Jimmy Carter. Perfect timing. Because 2021 is clearly the new 1976. The new version of that sitcom is...
PoliticsOrlando Sentinel

Readers differ on call for Republican renewal | Letters

Claudine Schneider’s column (Replace Republican Party with a common-sense movement,” May 23) was an embarrassing view full of meaningless fluff. What did she really even say? Everybody be nice and polite? Her “foundational principles” are nothing innovative and I agree with every generic, feel-good phrase. I was/am a Trump supporter....
Congress & Courtsvillages-news.com

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

Rep. Daniel Webster did not vote in the House of Representatives when an Act for an Independent Commission on the Jan. 6 assault on the Congress was taken. For a representative failing to take ANY position on such critical legislation is horrible. Most importantly Congressman Webster failed in his sworn duty to defend and protect the Constitution and thus added shame to his historically lackluster and poorly performed duties.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Can’t Dodge Alan Dershowitz Libel Suit

Alan Dershowitz will be able to move to discovery after surviving the first round of a defamation lawsuit against CNN over its coverage of Donald Trump’s impeachment. The famed attorney was representing Trump in the 2020 Senate trial when he answered a question from Ted Cruz about whether a president can be impeached and removed from office if he takes any action that is motivated by a desire to be reelected. Dershowitz gave a lengthy response that concluded, “Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest and, mostly you are right, your election is in the public interest, and if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
Politicsarcamax.com

The Keeper: In a GOP Dominated By Frauds and Cowards, Liz Cheney's a Profile in Courage

Addressing Suffolk University graduates on Saturday, retired Washington Post editor Martin Baron summarized the sociopolitical virus afflicting the nation in three sentences. "We learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and intimidation than we ever imagined," said Baron. "Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal."