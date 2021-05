In the first three articles in my series on the impact of emotions in triathlon, I introduced you to how emotions can be weapons or tools in our triathlon efforts, how to break the negative emotional chain, and how to ensure that you feel disappointment rather than devastation. In this final article in the series, I’ll explore how playing the victim role will not serve you well as you pursue your triathlon goals and how you can become an emotional master in your triathlon life (and beyond).