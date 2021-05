ITB #21-152 OCEE PARK SOFT SURFACE TRAIL & WALL RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. The City of Johns Creek extends an Invitation to Bid (ITB) to qualified construction firms for the construction of the Ocee Park Soft Surface Trail and Wall Reconstruction Project. ITB’s will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet no later than 2:00PM on June 1, 2021. A non-mandatory Prebid teleconference will take place 10:00 AM May 17, 2021 via Zoom teleconferencing. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is May 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM.