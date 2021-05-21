Plastic-Free Bioactive Paper Coating Used To Make Sustainable Food Packaging
Plastic packaging used to protect food is a significant contributor to the world’s growing amount of plastic pollution. Most cheese, meats, and even fruits and vegetables come in plastic packaging, not to mention all the other things in a grocery store like crackers, cookies, candies, etc. This method is hygienic, protecting the food on its journey to your home. However, these fossil-fuel-based plastics are bad for the planet.www.intelligentliving.co