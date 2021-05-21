Plastic-Free Bioactive Paper Coating Used To Make Sustainable Food Packaging

Plastics seem to have invaded every aspect of our lives, with the kitchen being no exception. The reason why their use has become prevalent all around the world is that they are inexpensive, durable and convenient to produce. However, plastics are taking a toll on the health of our environment and planet. According to the United Nations State of Plastics Report, only 9 percent of the plastic the world produces has been recycled, and single use-plastic, like plastic packaging, results in about half of our plastic waste. It's been estimated that people use one million plastic bottles per minute.