Should A Grand Jury Have Indicted A Killeen Police Officer?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilleen (AP) – A Texas grand jury has declined to indict a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man who rushed toward him during a mental health call. The case was presented Wednesday to a Bell County grand jury, which declined to indict Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras. Contreras, a five year veteran of the department, fatally shot 52 year old Patrick Warren in January. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Warren’s family, says family members who were there the day Warren was killed, should have been called to testify before the grand jury.

