I cruised by Derek Jeter’s old house about a year ago, as I sipped on a Claw and enjoyed a beautiul weekend on the water with friends. To say the house is a mmansion is like calling Led Zeppelin a bar band. They tore down mansions (plural) around it so they could build the house. It’s huge and impressive. I wouldn’t be surprised if Dr. Evil used it as a winter evil lair. Anyway, the house has finally sold for $22.5 million dollars. That makes it the most expensive private home ever sold in Tampa, which is nice. I would give a full list of amenities, but let’s just say it has everything a guy like Derek Jeter could ever want…for a while. Tom Brady rented the home until he found a place of his own. No word if Brady got his deposit back after leaving. Jeter and his family now live in Miami. Source: WFLA.com.