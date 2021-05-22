newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

Eastern Iowa author and illustrator collaborate on new bee book, 'Begin with a Bee'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local children’s book creators are creating a buzz with their latest book. “Begin with a Bee” by Liza Ketchum, Jacqueline Briggs Martin, who lives in Mount Vernon, and Phyllis Root and illustrated by Claudia McGehee, who lives in Iowa City, explores the life cycle and importance of the rusty patched bumble bee, the first bee in the United States to be placed on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species list.

