Eastern Iowa author and illustrator collaborate on new bee book, ‘Begin with a Bee’

It's almost as simple as using that hashtag on social media to get a local small business recognized on Friday nights by host Stephen Colbert of CBS's "Late Show." In case you missed it last Friday, his shoutout was given to a local Cedar Rapids woman. Businesses across the country have suffered due to the pandemic, and this is a really cool opportunity for them to grow and get recognized nationally. Colbert singled out a NewBo City Market staple for his latest "Small Business Bump" segment. He mentions them around the 5:10 mark of the video below.