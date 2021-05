IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan had donated Rs 20 lakh and money from IPL awards towards Covid-19 relief work.© BCCI/IPL. India and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a photograph official social media handle of him getting vaccinated. Dhawan, who was part of the recently suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), also acknowledged the work put in by the frontline health workers during the time of the deadly pandemic. He requested everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated as soon as possible as it helps defeat the virus. A masked-up Dhawan tweeted, “Vaccinated Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus.”