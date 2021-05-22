newsbreak-logo
New Boston, TX

Did You Have A Check-in Problem At An Airport Friday Morning?

 4 days ago

Boston (AP) – The computer problem that caused delays and long check-in lines for multiple airlines at airports across the nation on Friday morning is being blamed on a hardware failure. Texas-based Sabre is a company that multiple airlines use for flight check-in services. It says it experienced an outage that affected several customers. Sabre says a hardware redundancy failure impacted its system, including product-service systems and check-in. The issue has been resolved and efforts are underway to understand why the failure occurred. The problem affected American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines and long lines were reported at numerous airports.

