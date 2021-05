ELMONT, N.Y. — Promise Keeper and Luis Saez took the lead turning into the Belmont Park stretch and did not look back in the Peter Pan Stakes (G3). “He’s a big mover and Luis was able to do a perfect job putting him in a stalking position and let him take advantage of the rhythmic stride he has,” said Pletcher. “Luis said he had a lot of horse in the end, so that’s encouraging. “I thought tactically that Luis rode a smart race and put him into a good spot and got into a good rhythm. When that horse came to him, he found some more and finished up well,” Pletcher added.