Ames girls take second in 4x200 at state track meet; Stagg places fourth in the 4A girls’ shot put

Ames Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you’ve just got to give it up to the other team. The Ames girls’ 4x200-meter relay team entered Friday’s state co-ed track meet competition going for a state title after winning the Drake Relays earlier in the year. Ace runners Cameron Moon and Olivia Jones didn’t run the relay during the qualifying meet so they could compete in the open 400, but they were inserted back into the lineup to give Ames its best chance at a gold medal.

