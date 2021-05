Debenhams will close its doors today for the final time after over 200 years on the high street.Staff have said they will be in tears when the last of the company’s 118 shops shut for the final time this evening.The chain’s first store was opened in 1778 on Wigmore Street, central London, by William Clark, selling fabrics, bonnets and parasols. It was at one time the largest department store group in the UK, owning 84 companies and 100 stores in 1950.With shopping increasingly moving to online combined with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the chain has struggled in recent...