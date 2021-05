Vitamin D can apparently curb severe corona after all. This is now recognized by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. Frankfurt/Berlin – The question of whether vitamin D is useful for the prevention or treatment of covid-19 is currently undergoing a turnaround. For now the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment has announced that there are indications that “an insufficient vitamin D serum level is associated with an increased risk of acute respiratory infections.” Previously, the agency said there was no link between corona infections, covid 19 courses and vitamin D deficiency. That the prohormone may be a determining factor had already been suggested by a study from the University of Cantabria in Santander and a study from the University of Hohenheim.