The Black Death is estimated to have killed somewhere between 30% and 60% of the European population. Studies suggest the disease was carried via fleas on rats and returning soldiers from Central Asia into the commercial hub of the Mediterranean via the Genoans. From there, the disease spread inland and stuck its fingers into every corner of Europe. Symptoms began with a mild headache and nausea. Eventually, victims began to sprout painful black boils – or buboes, hence the name the Bubonic Plague – on their armpits and groin. Within days, the disease brought on a high fever to which an estimated 80% of cases would succumb to. What grander repercussions did a disease so terrible play on European society?