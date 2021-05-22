Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox Becomes Batwing In ‘Batwoman’ Set Photos

Batwoman has had to deal with a lot of status quo changes in its second season, namely in the show creating an entirely new character, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), to step into the series' lead role. While circumstances surrounding the season have prevented Ryan's Batwoman from really crossing over with other parts of the Arrowverse, the nature of the ever-growing shared TV universe is set to be showcased in an interesting way later this season, with Arrow alum David Ramsey reprising his role as John Diggle across five shows within the franchise. This will begin with an upcoming episode of Batwoman — a fact that has raised some fans' eyebrows, as Diggle has not interacted with any of the characters currently on the series. In a recent interview with TVLine, Ramsey spoke specifically about what brings Diggle to the world of Batwoman, and hinted that it has to do with him "hearing voices."