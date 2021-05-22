Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox Becomes Batwing In ‘Batwoman’ Set Photos

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSet photos from the second season of Batwoman reveal Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox will suit up as Batwing in the finale. Batwoman is making some huge developments in season two with the amount of new characters coming onboard. While Peter Outerbridge was recently confirmed as Black Mask on the series, another regular cast member is getting the chance to suit up as a new hero for Gotham City. Surprising photos from the Batwoman set showed off a small look at Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox suiting up as Batwing in the season 2 finale.

