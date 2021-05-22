newsbreak-logo
NFL

Colts News: Nyheim Hines wants to stay and build a legacy in Indianapolis

By Stampede Blue
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – It is the closest thing we’ll get to see the Colts in some practice setting until training camp this summer. On Thursday, the Colts opened up their individual practice session to members of the media in what was the first look at Frank Reich’s 2021 team. Indianapolis Colts...

NFLStampede Blue

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Experts predict Colts' record in 2021

The 2021 regular-season schedule was released earlier this week, which means the experts around the league will be doing their best to predict the record of each team in January. Of course, so much is subject to change between now and even the start of the season. But it’s still...
NFLtmpresale.com

Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis – presale code

The new Indianapolis Colts presale password is now on TMPresale.com. During this Indianapolis Colts presale everyone who has the passcode has the chance to buy great game tickets before the public. You won’t want to miss Indianapolis Colts’s game in Indianapolis do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast once they...
NFLchatsports.com

Indianapolis Colts: 3 trap games on the 2021 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: The Indianapolis Colts huddle up in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Indianapolis Colts fans likely had the NFL’s schedule release circled on their calendars for quite some...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Dallas Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods is headed to the Indianapolis Colts

In the aftermath of the 2021 NFL Draft the Dallas Cowboys made a handful of roster moves and among them was the dismissal of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. Woods was a serviceable journeyman for the Cowboys for the last three years, but just about ever since he joined the team the organization has added to the defensive tackle spot in every offseason.
NFLWISH-TV

What can the Indianapolis Colts expect from Carson Wentz?

The Colts have addressed most of their issues this offseason. GM Chris Ballard added a couple of promising young pass-rushers in the first and second rounds of this past draft, bolstering the team’s main weakness. Indianapolis recently signed Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher, perhaps the best Anthony Castonzo replacement...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals to host Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day

As the 2021 NFL Schedule slowly leaks out on the internet before the NFL officially releases the schedule tonight at 5 pm Arizona time, we get bits and pieces. The NFL allowed their broadcast affiliates to announce the week one schedule, and now we know the Cardinals week 16 schedule... reportedly.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Week 1 Colts vs. Seahawks Biggest Storylines

Indianapolis Colts fans will get to see new franchise QB Carson Wentz make his regular season debut as a member of the blue and white right away in Week 1 against the NFC West powerhouse Seattle Seahawks. Aside from Wentz's debut, there's a couple of major storylines to following ahead...
NFLCBS Sports

Indianapolis Colts 2021 schedule: Dates, times, TV, key games, toughest matchup, season prediction

The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild. Below, we will break down the Colts' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports. Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts training camp chances 'looking good' for return to Grand Park in Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing is final yet, but the Colts are hoping they’ll be holding training camp back at Westfield’s Grand Park this summer after being forced to spend last August at the team facility due to the NFL’s COVID-19 precautions. The Indianapolis franchise has plenty of reason to be optimistic.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts revise offseason workout schedule

The Indianapolis Colts decided to revise their offseason workout schedule, which will now end before the month of June arrives. Though the Colts were intended to have three OTA sessions in May and early June followed by mandatory minicamp in to end the offseason in the middle of June, the Colts will be on site for the next two weeks before breaking for summer.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Analyzing the Indianapolis Colts Intriguing NFL Draft

The Colts predraft offseason took a Herculean effort to plug holes on a quickly rebuilt ship with hopes of a maiden voyage deep into the playoffs next year. After acquiring plagued quarterback Carson Wentz, losing several defensive stalwarts, and resigning veterans, the Colts utilized the draft to bolster and replace key positional deficiencies on the roster.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Paris Ford UDFA profile

Former Pitt safety, Paris Ford, doesn't look to me like the type of player who makes it in the NFL. In early mock drafts, prior to his terrible pro day workout, Ford was projected by some to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick. Instead of being selected on Day 2, Ford wasn't drafted at all.