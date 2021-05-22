newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts: Chris Ballard’s reaction to Pat McAfee’s Julio Jones text is annoying

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM) OK, fine. FINE. We get it. Julio Jones is not...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Fine#Photo#Text#Dinner#10th Anniversary#Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLStampede Blue

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.
NFLYardbarker

What could Russell Gage’s role look like in Falcons new-look offense?

With trade rumors circulating Julio Jones, some benefit from his departure from Atlanta — Russell Gage. Gage immediately moves up the depth chart as the team’s second receiver behind Calvin Ridley if Jones is shipped off. Each scenario — with and without Julio — results in wildly different roles for the former LSU Tiger in Arthur Smith’s offense.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLNiners Nation

Niners Nate-tion Podcast: Could the 49ers make a Julio Jones trade work?

The 49ers have had an offseason that few could have predicted after the Super Bowl concluded three months ago. Despite key free agents up and down the roster, San Francisco has largely brought back the guts of their Super Bowl team - and they even made a few upgrades through the draft and free agency. No offseason is perfect, however, and despite a ton of good work from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, one hole remains: wide receiver. It’s no surprise, therefore, that Niner Nate and Leo Luna were asked over and over again about the position on today’s Niner Nate-tion Podcast. One listener in particular proposed a blockbuster trade involving Deebo Samuel and picks in exchange for Falcons wideout Julio Jones.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Experts predict Colts' record in 2021

The 2021 regular-season schedule was released earlier this week, which means the experts around the league will be doing their best to predict the record of each team in January. Of course, so much is subject to change between now and even the start of the season. But it’s still...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Ballard expects a seamless transition for Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts went out this offseason and believe they got their quarterback when they traded two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. While there will be a transition period for the 28-year-old quarterback, general manager Chris Ballard believes that transition won’t be as difficult for Wentz because of the previous relationship he forged with head coach Frank Reich during their time with the Eagles.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
NFLStampede Blue

Ballard and DEs

Since 2018 (the last four NFL drafts) there have been 24 DEs taken in the first two rounds. For those keeping track at home, that is a total of 0.78 DEs per team (32 teams). Of the 25 DEs taken in the first two rounds, Chris Ballard has drafted 5 of them. That means that Ballard has drafted 20 percent of all first and second round DEs over the last four years. (Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo.) Note that these numbers won't be quite accurate as some DEs will have transitioned to a 3-4 LB, and some LBs (Ben Banogu for example) are 4-3 DEs.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Experts Grade Colts' 2021 NFL Draft Class

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, with the Colts making the following selections:. Before we look at a few national experts' grades on the Colts' draft class, though, a word from general manager Chris Ballard on how much these actually matter:. "I always laugh at this time of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts GM Names Major Key To Carson Wentz’s Success

The Indianapolis Colts took a chance on Carson Wentz this offseason, sending draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for the former No. 2 overall pick. We’re still several months away from seeing Wentz on the field for the Colts, but it sounds like the front office is very comfortable with its new quarterback.
NFLFox 59

Colts Blue Zone Podcast bonus content ‘Post-Draft Interviews’

INDIANAPOLIS — With the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, it’s time to become familiar with the Indianapolis Colts’ draft class. In this bonus episode, we hear from general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and all seven of the Colts’ draft picks in their post-draft media sessions. We start...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Review

The much anticipated 2021 NFL Draft is now in the past. It is time to do an Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft review. As a result, it is very typical for fans to begin overreacting with who their team selected in the draft. At this point, every fanbase believes they are going to the Super Bowl or will be drafting first overall next season. As for the Indianapolis Colts, Chris Ballard was able to draft seven players. While Ballard is considered one of the best general managers in the NFL, especially when it comes to the draft, fans always speculate what are Ballard’s motives after the draft. However, his picks have usually worked out for the betterment of the team. Here are the players that Chris Ballard and company have decided will be wearing the Blue Horseshoe in 2021:
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: Chris Ballard all but confirms Kwity Paye is replacing Justin Houston

Michigan DE Kwity Paye (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts’ need for an edge rusher heading into the draft was glaring, as they lost Denico Autry to free agency and negotiations with Justin Houston about a potential return never really progressed after his two-year deal expired. Well, general...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Ballard is 'still very close' with Andrew Luck

It has been over two seasons since former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck decided to retire just three weeks before the 2019 campaign. Not much has been heard from Luck during this time—we assume he still has a flip phone—but general manager Chris Ballard told Colin Cowherd on the Colin Cowherd podcast that he’s still very close with the former franchise quarterback.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Anthony Schwartz slighted by Pat McAfee “4×100” snub

Pat McAfee forgot a certain former Auburn football star nicknamed “the Flash” when selecting the prospective members of his hypothetical NFL 4×100 to determine who the fastest player in professional football. Anthony Schwartz noticed. The former Jarrett Stidham/Bo Nix target realized his NFL dream this past Friday when he was...
NFLYardbarker

Pat McAfee thinks Packers will 'mail in' draft and fail Aaron Rodgers

It’s a fair question whether the Green Bay Packers are properly building around Aaron Rodgers. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee thinks the answer is clearly no. McAfee told Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post that he expects the Packers to make a “boring” pick that will work out down the road but do little to help Rodgers win now.