The Flash season 7 kicks off a new chapter with its next episode. Before the next graphic novel begins, check out the brand new trailer for “Good-Bye Vibrations”. The Flash may technically be over the halfway point of season 7 but the story of the Arrowverse show’s seventh season is only half told. The reason for that is, of course, the fact that the first three episodes of season 7 were carried over from season 6. And now that both of those stories have been completed, the show sets its sights on the back half of the season.