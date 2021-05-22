newsbreak-logo
San Luis Obispo, CA

Low-flying helicopter operations happening during emergency drills next week

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
–PG&E is advising its residential and business customers, representatives of local agencies, and the public about plans to conduct helicopter operations next week in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County in preparation for – and during – scheduled emergency preparedness drills simulating a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Electricity will not be intentionally turned off during the drill, but the exercise will allow PG&E to verify its readiness in case power to certain areas must be turned off in the face of extreme wildfire ignition threat due to weather and ground conditions.

Helicopters are scheduled to fly, including at lower altitudes, on Monday, May 24 – west of Templeton and Paso Robles; on Tuesday, May 25 – east of Nipomo, including in the Huasna area; and in both areas on the day of the emergency preparedness drill – on Friday, May 28.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

