Nick Jonas opens up about Billboard Music Awards 2021

IHeartMedia and FOX have announced that Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Usher will host and perform during the event, which will also feature previously announced performances from The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. In addition, the event will feature special appearances from LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Raphael Saadiq, AJR and more, plus appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots and Megan Thee Stallion. The event will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27th from 8-10 pm ET/delayed PT on FOX. The eighth annual event also will air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.