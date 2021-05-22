newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Roadster Breakneck Acceleration With Optional SpaceX Tech

By Brandon Hill
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all knew that the second-generation Tesla Roadster was going to be a performance monster aimed at crushing any potential competitor. At the time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the Roadster would be capable of going from a standstill to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. However, Musk confirmed this week that the electric car would be capable of nearly halving that time with an optional space-age package.

hothardware.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Motors#Tesla Cars#Electric Cars#Electric Power#Elon Musk Confirms#Tesla Fans#Typical Tesla Fashion#Tech#Modern Road Cars#Automotive#All Wheel Drive Courtesy#Production#Range#Timeframe#Ceo#Multiple Fronts#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Chinese Tesla Owners Are Installing Brake Cameras In Their Cars

China is a very closed market. Despite that, bad news for Tesla in that country is not restricted to its borders. After multiple crashes in which it said customers were to blame, some Tesla owners decided to install cameras to record their vehicles’ pedals, especially the brakes, according to the Chinese website 快科技 (Fast Technology).
CarsBenzinga

Tesla Drops Radar From Model 3, Y EVs In Self-Driving Shift

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) systems currently use radar, eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to make decisions. But in April, CEO Elon Musk said the company was abandoning radar to switch to an all-vision system, similar to the way humans drive. This was supposed to come with the FSD Beta program's version nine update, but has not yet been seen.
IndustryStreet.Com

Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos – Rivalry Extends to the Moon

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos are in a race to land the first astronauts on the moon since 1972. Founder and CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk won a coveted NASA contract in April to build a spacecraft to transport NASA astronauts to and from the surface of the moon as part of the SpaceX's Artemis program.
StocksNew Scientist

Why have Elon Musk and Tesla suddenly turned against bitcoin?

Elon Musk has performed a sudden U-turn on bitcoin over concerns about its energy usage, and says his electric car firm Tesla will no longer accept the cryptocurrency as payment – but will his decision have an impact, and could Tesla turn to an alternative currency?. Tesla bet big on...
Businessinsideevs.com

Elon Musk: Tesla Is Close To Establishing A Presence In Russia

Even though Tesla is not officially present in Russia, this might not be obvious if you visit one of the country’s larger cities where you will be surprised to see plenty of Teslas being driven around. However, even though Russians just love their Teslas, they can only procure them through third parties, or they just buy the vehicles themselves form abroad - they are gray market vehicles, so to speak.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk Hints At Possible Dumping Of Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appears to have signaled that the electric vehicle maker could soon dump all its holdings of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: Musk hinted at this while replying to a tweet that read, "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings."
Businesstheregister.com

Elon Musk hits the brakes on taking Bitcoin for Tesla purchases

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced his electric car maker will stop accepting Bitcoin payments for its vehicles. The occasional host of television sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live took to Twitter to deliver the news. Tl;dr: Tesla is concerned about the "increasing use" of fossil fuels, particularly coal, to support Bitcoin's electricity-hungry mining and transaction processing. The cost to the environment cannot be ignored, Tesla isn't selling its Bitcoin stash, it will consider using more energy-friendly crypto-coins instead, and will return to using Bitcoin when mining uses more sustainable energy.
Businessinputmag.com

Musk says Tesla’s Roadster will get an updated design before its 2022 release

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the new Roadster electric supercar will look better than the prototype currently on display at a museum in Los Angeles. First released in 2008, the Roadster was Tesla’s first-ever vehicle, an electric sports car based on the chassis of a Lotus. The $100,000 vehicle helped demonstrate the performance potential of electric cars while also shifting perceptions about greener vehicles only being practical (and plain) like the Toyota Prius or Nissan Leaf.
StocksPosted by
Newsweek

Bitcoin Plummets as Elon Musk Reverses Course on Accepting the Crypto at Tesla

Elon Musk's decision to no longer accept Bitcoin to purchase Tesla's electric cars slashed billions from the cryptocurrency's valuation, but won't kill investor interest in the sector, analysts believe. Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, fell to $46,294.72 Thursday after Musk's tweet—28.59% below its record high of $64,829.14. It has since...
MarketsForexTV.com

Elon Musk backtracks, says Tesla won’t accept bitcoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the car company would no longer accept bitcoin to purchase its vehicles. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
EconomyBloomberg

Chill on Elon Musk’s Tweets. Tesla Has Bigger Issues.

It’s possible we’re overinterpreting Elon Musk’s tweets. That’s not an easy thing to write given that, on some level, I’m supposed to dissect and study their entrails like tiny birds. Sometimes, though, you just have to put down the wee scalpel and tweezers, wipe off your hands and consider things in their totality.
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will No Longer Accept Bitcoin Due to Environmental Concerns

Bitcoin saw a massive drop in valuation on Wednesday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the electronic car company would no longer accept the cryptocurrency as payment. Musk made a statement via Twitter about how his company was “concerned” about Bitcoin’s environmental practices. “We are concerned about rapidly increasing...
StocksPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Crashes Bitcoin Again With Twitter Tesla Hint

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again caused market fluctuations with a seemingly off-handed remark on Sunday, hinting that Tesla already had or would offload its bitcoin holdings. “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they found out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings,” self-declared “Crypto Analyst” Mr. Whale tweeted at the Tesla founder Sunday. “Indeed,” Musk tweeted back, causing the price of the cryptocurrency to briefly dip back down below $45,000, the lowest it’s been in months. That sort of market manipulation is a long-standing practice for Musk, who crashed Dogecoin prices last week after he jokingly called it a “hustle” during his Saturday Night Live appearance, and then caused bitcoin prices to plummet last Wednesday after announcing that Tesla wouldn’t take the cryptocurrency as payment.