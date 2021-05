The UK space agency is trying to send a spacecraft to Mars in commonly a small part of the time it takes right now to show up at the Red Planet, using nuclear powered-engines to be worked by Rolls Royce. It said its research with the engineering association will examine the “game-changing potential” of nuclear power to send astronauts to Mars in simply three to four months — twofold the speed of chemical engines that power our rockets today — making significant space examination possible in the seemingly forever to come. The research, if productive, could agitate space travel.