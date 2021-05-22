Plays of the Year: Terrell Edmunds gets his second pick of the game against the Jaguars
Steel City Underground presents “Plays of the Year” featuring the top runs, catches, hits and everything else in-between from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to cruise to their tenth-straight win in Week 11, hoping to keep their unbeaten streak alive on the road – against a one-win Jacksonville Jaguars team, which was reeling from injuries and in the middle of a rebuild phase to begin with.www.steelcityunderground.com