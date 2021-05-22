newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Plays of the Year: Terrell Edmunds gets his second pick of the game against the Jaguars

By Joe Kuzma
steelcityunderground.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteel City Underground presents “Plays of the Year” featuring the top runs, catches, hits and everything else in-between from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to cruise to their tenth-straight win in Week 11, hoping to keep their unbeaten streak alive on the road – against a one-win Jacksonville Jaguars team, which was reeling from injuries and in the middle of a rebuild phase to begin with.

www.steelcityunderground.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Game#Steelers Defensive Player#Catches#Field#Passes#Picks#Hits#3rd And 9#Star#Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Three Pittsburgh Steelers Rookies Flying Under the Radar

When value is considered, Quincy Roche very likely could be the Steelers best draft selection. The pass-rusher from Miami was expected to be a early-t0-middle round pick but fell all the way to the sixth round where Pittsburgh snagged him. After losing Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers were in desperate need of edge depth entering the draft. Behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, there was not much depth. Through five rounds, the Steelers inability to address the position became a concern. Drafting Roche in the sixth, however, more than made up for that. The value was great.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers decline the fifth-year option on Terrell Edmunds' contract

The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on safety Terrell Edmunds’ rookie contract, clearing way for Edmunds to hit unrestricted free agency after next season. The Steelers were in the unique position of making decisions on the fifth-year option with their two starting safeties in the same year. The Steelers last week picked up the fifth-year option on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract and will pay him $10.6 million in 2022. The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 draft, in a trade with the Dolphins early in the 2019 season.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ray Fittipaldo: Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers chat transcript: 05.04.21

May 4—Ray Fittipaldo: Let's get started. 21-58-66: Ray — Thanks for the chats. Do you have any concerns with Kendrick Green only having six starts at center, presumably the position the team drafted him for? Maybe it is more of waiting to see how things shake out with the three potential centers and he provides quality interior line depth in the meantime?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers may ‘overreach’ in the NFL Draft like they did for Burns, Edmunds

The Steelers hold the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but here’s why they could throw us a curveball. Too often, we think we have this whole NFL Draft thing figured out. In 2017, the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Dallas Cowboys all needed an edge defender, and they took one… Just not the right one. When T.J. Watt fell into Pittsburgh’s lap, that pick seemed all too easy. However, what about all of the times in recent years when the Steelers simply threw us a curveball?
NFLSteelers Depot

Clayton Believes Steelers Will Pick Up Fifth-Year Option On Edmunds

It was reported on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option for 2022 on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. While the team has yet to confirm that unsurprising news, the former first-round draft pick out of Alabama already has on social media. We still don’t know for sure, however, if fellow Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds will have his fifth-year option for 2022 exercised. During his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan, the show asked longtime NFL insider John Clayton Wednesday if he thinks Pittsburgh will exercise Edmunds’ fifth-year option, as well.
NFLBleacher Report

The Biggest 1st-Round Reach from Every NFL Draft in the Last 10 Years

The first round of any NFL draft usually isn't full of surprises. Anyone from a casual viewer to diehard fan to a veteran NFL scout can identify the most elite prospects. Almost every year, though, the opening round has at least one selection that pops some eyeballs around the sport.
NFLchatsports.com

Edmunds’ Fifth-Year Option Was Doomed for One Reason

Earlier today the Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to be exercise the fifth year option for safety Terrell Edmunds. To some, this comes as no surprise. To others, they are surprised simply because the Steelers currently have no other options. As I look back on the young career of Edmunds there’s one thing that jumps out at me as to why he isn’t getting that option.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

2021 NFL Offseason: Fifth-Year Options for 2018 First-Round Picks

2021 NFL Offseason: Fifth-year options for 2018 first-round picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books as teams welcome new first-round picks to their roster beginning this week. As fresh faces enter the facility, decisions must be made on the future of the 2018 first-round picks.
NFLSteelers Depot

Colbert: Decision To Decline Fifth-Year Option On Edmunds Based On Salary Cap, Not Performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their annual fifth-year option decisions on safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds recently and those include the former having his exercised and the latter not. On Thursday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked during his interview on 93.7 The Fan about the team’s decision to exercise the fifth-year option on Fitzpatrick while not doing so with Edmunds.
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

Plays of the Year: Terrell Edmunds sack sends Steelers to victory, 2-0 start

Steel City Underground presents “Plays of the Year” featuring the top runs, catches, hits and everything else in-between from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season. It’s not often that the Steelers send safety blitzes – in fact, entering his third NFL season in 2020, former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds only had one sack to his credit over a span of 33 games played.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers players that benefited the most from the 2021 draft class

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a nice haul of rookies during the 2021 NFL Draft and those selections will benefit some veterans. The 2021 NFL Draft saw the Steelers gain a total of 17 players through their selections and signing undrafted free agents. Not all of these players will make the final 53 man roster but they all have promise and a real chance to make the team out of training camp. There will be battles at different starting and depth spots along the different positions for this football team between now and the conclusion of the pre-season.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Just how much do the Steelers think a good secondary is worth, anyway?

The Steelers announced on Monday that they will not be picking up the fifth-year option for safety Terrell Edmunds, their 2018 first-round pick. I was a little shocked by this development, especially since it felt like the next step closer to tearing down a darn-good secondary that took Pittsburgh a long time to build into a force.
NFLchatsports.com

Tim Tebow Jaguars Contract Decision Coming Soon, Urban Meyer Says

In an offseason in which the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence to be the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, the main storyline surrounding the team currently is whether they'll sign former NFL quarterback and minor league baseball player Tim Tebow... as a tight end. “I’ve leaned on my staff...