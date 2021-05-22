Daniel Mayes: Soccertown, indeed. Trio of champs proves soccer is special in Whitfield County
While celebrating on the field following Dalton High School's win in the Class 6A boys soccer state championship game last Friday, Catamount sophomore Zeke Ortiz said this:. "It feels amazing," said Ortiz, who scored a critical goal just nine seconds after halftime to put Dalton up 3-1 in a 3-2 win. "It's something we've been working towards all season and it's been a childhood dream of mine to win a state championship."www.dailycitizen.news