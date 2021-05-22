NVIDIA to end Kepler architecture support with R470 drivers

NVIDIA R470 branch drivers will be the last to support Kepler architecture. According to NVIDIA’s Data Center Documentation, the R470 branch of the NVIDIA graphics driver will be the last to support Kepler architecture, while Maxwell and Pascal’s support is to be maintained. The current R460 branch has been used by NVIDIA since the end of last year. Each branch usually is kept for a few months, usually about half of a year. This means that R470 branch supporting may be retired by a new branch by the end of this year. In other words, drivers for Kepler-based GeForce, Quadro, and Tesla products regular driver support is to be maintained for the next few months, then the drivers will shift to less regular updates.