• A chicken dinner and gun raffle to benefit Allison Mitchell will be held at the Corry American Legion Post 365, 1460 Sciota Road, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple. The South 40 Band will be playing from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be draft beer, cash bar, raffles, Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle. Two guns will be raffled off at the benefit. Tickets cost $10 each.