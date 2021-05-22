From the fringe

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Willie and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 61. They won by three strokes over Timmy Stultz and Ricky Harris, who won a scorecard playoff for second.

Greg Harris and Dave Locklear were the closest to the flag winners.

Special event winners were Mike Sellers and James Humphrey.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Dylan Thompson and Trey Calcutt were the winners of this year’s Member-Member Tournament last weekend with a six-stroke victory over Aaron Maynor and Bradley Hamilton. Richie Chmura and Richard Coleman were first net in the first flight.

The second flight winners were Tom Holland and Mike Holland with Donald Arnette and Clifton Rich taking second place. James Barron and J.T. Powers were first net in the second flight.

The third flight was won by Tony Lee and Chris Barfield with Butch Lennon and Waylon Lennon coming in second place. Evan Davenport and Rory McKeithan won first net.

Brenna Miller had her best career score during the Member-Member Tournament, firing a 1-under-par 71 during Sunday’s round.

Evan Davenport, Ron Freeman, Ray Lewis, and David Hunt won this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble in a playoff over Jeff Broadwell, Roy Williamson, David Lowry Jr., and David Bryson. The second flight winners were Mike Gandley, James Page, Ray Garris, and Donald Arnette with Tom Holland, Jimmy Haigler, Fitz Sealey, and Waylon Lennon coming in second. David Lowry Jr. and Adam Ward were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 3 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Larry Locklear and William Lowry won this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Lee Hunt and Rick Rogers. The second flight winners were Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear with David Hunt coming in second place. The third flight winners were Tom Holland and Jimmy Haigler with Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka coming in second. Jim Rogers, Larry Pilland, Ancil Dial and Tommy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dylan Thompson with a 68, J.T. Powers 70, Mitch Grier 70, Aaron Maynor 71, Richie Chmura 71, Brenna Miller 71, James Barron 71, Trey Calcutt 72, James Cox 72, Donald Arnette 73, Andy Andrews 73, Jerry Stubbs 73, Richard Coleman 73, Tommy Davis 74, Jeff Tedder 74, Brian Davis 75, Eddie Butler 75, Mike Gandley 75, John Stanley 75 and Bert Thomas 76.