The Covid Manager and a Little Creative: How to Get Events Started Well

For the seventh consecutive year, the Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures have teamed up to help readers spice up their TBR lists with Summer Book Bingo, a 25-square downloadable bingo card (this year's woodland creature-adorned design comes courtesy of local illustrator Tessa Hulls) representing different categories of books, like "climate fiction," "Black joy," "made you laugh," and "activism or social justice." Those who fill out a full line (a "bingo") or the whole sheet (a "blackout") through September 7 can submit their card (either in person at a local library branch, via email, or via social media with the hashtag #BookBingoNW2021) for the chance to win prizes. To help you get started, we've listed some suggestions for the fourth row of the card (which, if completed, could score you a gift certificate to a local indie bookstore). If the book you're eyeing has a long hold line at your local branch, try your luck at your nearest bookseller.