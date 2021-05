Aymeric Laporte, 26, is one of the brightest young center backs playing for Manchester City in the Premier League. He has won a lot of trophies in his time in Manchester, and will continue to do so. Aymeric is a crucial member of the Manchester City squad, and has been a great addition to the backline in keeping the record of the best defense in the premier league this season. He was brought in the summer of 2018 for a whopping transfer fee of 58 million pounds.