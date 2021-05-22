Hurricane Yas update: A very strong tornado is coming, so when will it hit Bengal? Typhoon Yas becomes a severe cyclone and is likely to hit West Bengal on May 26

This time the digital office: The hurricane is coming with increasing force Glory (Tornado Desperate). Yash will turn into a very powerful tornado Yeah (Yasin). A depression formed in eastern Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning. It will turn into a deep depression by tomorrow. Then proceed northwest. Monday will turn into a hurricane. It will turn into a very powerful tornado within the next 24 hours. Then Yash moves to the northwest again. The cyclone will reach the coasts of West Bengal and Orissa on Wednesday morning.