Environment

Hurricane Yas update: A very strong tornado is coming, so when will it hit Bengal? Typhoon Yas becomes a severe cyclone and is likely to hit West Bengal on May 26

By Dwayne Menzie
prudentpressagency.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time the digital office: The hurricane is coming with increasing force Glory (Tornado Desperate). Yash will turn into a very powerful tornado Yeah (Yasin). A depression formed in eastern Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning. It will turn into a deep depression by tomorrow. Then proceed northwest. Monday will turn into a hurricane. It will turn into a very powerful tornado within the next 24 hours. Then Yash moves to the northwest again. The cyclone will reach the coasts of West Bengal and Orissa on Wednesday morning.

Environmentwatchers.news

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "Yaas" makes landfall over Odisha, India

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "Yaas" crossed the north Odisha coast, India about 20 km (12.4 miles) south of Balasore from 05:00 to 06:00 UTC (10:30 to 11:30 IST) on May 26, 2021, with an estimated wind speed of 130 - 140 km/h (80 - 87 mph) gusting to 155 km/h (95 mph). Yass then moved NNW at a speed of about 14 km/h (9 mph) and was about 15 km (9 miles) SSW of Balasore at 06:00 UTC. It weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 07:00 UTC.
Environment

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damaged homes...
Environment
WSOC Charlotte

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damaged...
Environment

Powerful cyclone Yaas hits land in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) – A powerful cyclone with winds gusting to 140 kph (87 mph) has begun landfall in eastern India, the weather office said on Wednesday, warning of tidal surges in the coastal areas. Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore...
Environment

Cyclone’s winds, rain lash India coast after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India’s eastern coast as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated amid a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damage to homes as...
Environment

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to...
Environment
WGAU

Cyclone's winds, rain lash India coast after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India's eastern coast as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated amid a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damage to homes...
Environment

Cyclone Yaas batters Bengal and Odisha; one crore people affected

An estimated one crore people were affected and three lakh houses damaged as Cyclone Yaas raged through coastal areas of West Bengal, causing storm surges two to three metres high and flooding coastal districts on Wednesday (May 26). The tourist towns of Digha and Mandarmoni in East Midnapore district and...
Environment

Powerful cyclone Yaas hits land in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) – A powerful cyclone with winds gusting to 140 kph (87 mph) has begun landfall in eastern India, the weather office said on Wednesday, warning of tidal surges in the coastal areas. Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore...
Environment

Powerful cyclone Yaas hits land in eastern India

BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) – A powerful cyclone with winds gusting to 140 kph (87 mph) has begun landfall in eastern India, the weather office said on Wednesday, warning of tidal surges in the coastal areas. Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore...