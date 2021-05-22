Surge of new restaurants opening across the Charleston area as mask requirements ease
You're viewing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. If you want content like this delivered directly to your inbox each Saturday, click here to sign up. As mask mandates were lifted throughout South Carolina this month, more and more residents began flocking to local restaurants — just in time for peak brunch season. Fortunately for local residents (as well as tourists), new establishments are sprouting up each week, offering diners a bevvy of options.www.postandcourier.com