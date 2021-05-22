newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Surge of new restaurants opening across the Charleston area as mask requirements ease

By Staff Reports
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

You're viewing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. If you want content like this delivered directly to your inbox each Saturday, click here to sign up. As mask mandates were lifted throughout South Carolina this month, more and more residents began flocking to local restaurants — just in time for peak brunch season. Fortunately for local residents (as well as tourists), new establishments are sprouting up each week, offering diners a bevvy of options.

www.postandcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenel, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
City
Lexington, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Goose Creek, SC
City
James Island, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Seabrook Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Food Drink#U S Restaurants#Chain Restaurants#Closed Doors#The Post And Courier#Sears#White Duck Taco Shop#Greenville County Council#Wachesaw Road#Wadmalaw#Instagram#Post#Sticky Fingers#Downtown Charleston#Seafood Restaurants#Dining Establishments#Apartments#Industrial Properties#Peak Brunch Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

With no-shows on the rise, downtown Charleston restaurants start charging reservation fees

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

The Ryder, a revamped hotel in downtown Charleston, has opened

A newly made-over Meeting Street hotel started welcoming guests last week. The Ryder, a 91-key property with a name pulled from a Jack Kerouac novel, officially opened May 11. The new concept replaces the former King Charles Inn, which was sold in late 2019 for $43 million. An overhaul of the property was announced just after the sale. The hotel, along with dozens of others in the Charleston area, temporarily closed its doors last spring.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

7 places to camp near Charleston

When it comes to camping, South Carolina offers an array of options from the beach to the river and even the mountains. There are definitely too many to mention in just one article so for this feature, we’ll focus on some notable campgrounds within a one to two hour drive of Charleston.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Library officials breaking ground on Keith Summey North Charleston Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library and Charleston County officials say they will break ground on the new Keith Summey North Charleston library branch. The groundbreaking is scheduled for Monday and officials say the new branch will replace the old Cooper River Memorial Library Branch at 3503 Rivers Avenue.
North Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs is now open in North Charleston

Garlic crabs were big business before the pandemic, and COVID-19 conditions only drove more people to sell their seafood on Facebook Marketplace. But Jamal Flowers, who calls himself Chef Mally Racks, says the sauce recipe he spent close to a year developing still sets his crabs apart. “Everything is about...
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

CALENDAR: Jazz meets classical in four coming shows

Staff reports | Although jazz and classical music are different in many ways, the border between the two genres is fluid. According to the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, America’s classical music is jazz and it breathes spontaneity while being contained within the technical mastery of a composition. In three shows this...
Charleston County, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Roper St. Francis to close vaccination drive-thru clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they will continue to offer first dose appointments at the North Charleston Coliseum Vaccination Drive-Thru until June 5. The healthcare provider says anyone receiving a first dose from Monday through June 4 at the Vaccination Drive-Thru will be scheduled for their...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC Ports had another record-breaking month

South Carolina Ports had a record April for cargo handled at the Port of Charleston, following an all-time cargo record achieved in March. SC Ports reported its strongest April ever for containers, moving 225,137 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This is a 27.8% increase from a year ago, a great sign of continued recovery.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

SPOTLIGHT: SCIWAY

The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Charleston Currents to you at no cost. Today we shine our spotlight on SCIWAY. Pronounced “sky-way,” SCIWAY is South Carolina’s Information Superhighway — the largest and most comprehensive directory of South Carolina information on the Internet. It includes thousands of links to other South Carolina Web sites, including Charleston Currents, as well as an amazing collection of maps, charts, articles, photos and other resources.
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Lowcountry Local First names new executive director

We’ve been covering Charleston since 1997 and plan to be here with the latest and Best of Charleston for many years to come. In a time where local journalism is struggling, the City Paper is investing in the future of Charleston as a place where diverse, engaging views can flourish. We can't do it without our readers. If you'd like to support local, independent journalism:
North Charleston, SClive5news.com

Charleston Co. breaking ground on new N. Charleston library

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library officials say they and other government officials will break ground on the new Keith Summey North Charleston library. The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place near the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dorchester Road. This is the site of the recently...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Legislative work left on the table for summer, fall and 2022

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.