New Fur Babies From Hearts Alive Village

By Wendy Rush
963kklz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease say hello to adorable Izzy! She’s a 3-year-old pit bull terrier whose owners couldn’t afford to care for her. Izzy is very high energy and very focused on her human. She is incredibly affectionate and loves to be a lapdog. With the proper introduction and the right dog, we think she’d be happy having a canine sibling. If you think that Izzy would be a good fit for your family, please fill out an application on our website https://heartsalivevillage.org/adoptable-dogs/ and we’ll be in contact to set up a meet a greet.

