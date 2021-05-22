Prayer: A Light In The Darkness

Thank You for today. We lift up our marriage to You today. We pray we would continue to make our marriage a priority. We pray we would intentionally pursue each other. We pray we would do what we could to experience intimacy at home and during dates. We pray we would find creative ways to show one another our love. We pray we would remember to affirm each other daily. If there is an area we have been neglecting or need to work on, please show us what those areas are and how to make them a priority. Please keep our hearts from settling into a complacent place in our marriage. Please help us to make sure that we are putting our marriage in the right place in Jesus’ name AMEN!