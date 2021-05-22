newsbreak-logo
Religion

Prayer: A Light In The Darkness

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank You for the creation of the world. Thank You for giving us the opportunity to live. Although there is so much in this world to explore and marvel, people have continued to explore darkness. This world is dark. We pray we would be a light in the darkness. We pray our marriage would be a light to lead others closer to You. We pray our love would cast out darkness and show people who You are and what You are doing. We pray we would be a light on a hill and a place of security for those fleeing the darkness. Please help us to work together in our marriage to continue shining Your light in Jesus’ name AMEN!

