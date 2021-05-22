Partnering for advanced surgical hand tools
Surgeons worldwide have come to favor advanced surgical hand tools for their effectiveness and successful patient outcomes. In order to keep costs in check, these sophisticated tools are re-used many times. In between procedures, the tools require steam sterilization, or autoclaving. While Tier-I surgical centers can afford frequent re-use of premium surgical tools, this model is often too expensive for smaller-scale Tier-II and Tier-III operations who typically seek lower-cost surgical tools that sacrifice performance and reliability.