Partnering for advanced surgical hand tools

The Massca Viking Arm tool is a versatile solution for avid makers and DIYers alike that will enable them to effectively perform a range of functions when doing jobs on their own. The device can be used for lifting, pressing and clamping, and will provide up to 330-pounds of force to make it well-suited for handling the demands of virtually any project. The hand-controlled design of the jack will enable users to lift even heavy items with minimal effort and allow them to complete tasks that would traditionally require multiple people to perform.