Princess Eugenie Shares a Never-Before-Seen Photo from Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

Princess Beatrice's first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will reportedly be bestowed with a noble title at birth, but not from the British royal family. In addition to being a multi-millionaire real estate tycoon, Mozzi is also an Italian Count. So when he married Beatrice, she technically became an Italian Countess in addition to being a British princess, meaning their child is entitled to inherit the honorific of Cont or Nobile Donna depending on the baby's sex, according to Cosmo UK. But the newborn isn't necessarily entitled to a British royal title, according to The Guardian, as under King George V’s 1917 letters patent only the grandchildren of the presiding monarch have the automatic right to the royal title of HRH and prince or princess, and both Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie's children are Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren.