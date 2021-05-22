newsbreak-logo
Princess Eugenie Shares a Never-Before-Seen Photo from Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

By Bianca Betancourt
countryliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Eugenie is showing love for her older sibling. The 31-year-old royal took to Instagram today to share a new photo from her sister Princess Beatrice's wedding day last summer. In the photo, Beatrice is smiling next to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the two hold hands and beam at the camera. The royal added a second image to her post, one that captures the couple in a more casual setting, sporting rain jackets and posing for a selfie in front of a waterfall. Eugenie cheekily shared her post to mark World Bee Day, but also to pay homage to the nickname she has for her sister.

