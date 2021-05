The Twitter battle between Salman Butt and Michael Vaughan has gathered storm. In his latest video, Butt has given it back to Vaughan who criticised him off corruption charges. It all started after Butt responded to Vaughan’s comments on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Vaughan said had New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson been an Indian, he would have been termed as the greatest current player but gets overshadowed by Virat Kohli, due to his immense popularity on social media platforms and elsewhere.