Economy

Do you consider yourself rich?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is sponsored by Joe Griffin, CEO TrueNorth Wealth. Circumstances do not account for most of our happiness. In fact, they barely affect it at all. A 2020 study shows that 50% of happiness is genetic, 40% is thoughts and choices, and only 10% comes from outside circumstances. But somehow, it always seems that happiness is just around the corner, waiting to greet you when you accomplish the next big thing. Perhaps that's why very few Americans actually consider themselves rich—they refuse to believe they have truly arrived because they don't feel any happier. Additionally, as income increases, spending does too, so they never actually feel any richer, either. But what about the people who do feel rich? What is their secret? Here's a deeper dive into spending habits and a look into where happiness actually comes from.

#Consider Yourself#Rich People#Important People#Important Things#Retirement Income#Americans#Spending Habits#Happiness#Income Increases#Ceo Truenorth Wealth#Money#Finances#Purpose#Thoughts#Financial Freedom#Investment Planning#Meet#Circumstances#Joe#Salt Lake
