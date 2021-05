Indian opener Rohit Sharma made his international debut way back in 2007 and since then has risen through the ranks in international cricket. For the first six years he was a part of the team but did not get to play many matches after India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Since 2013, however, his career has taken a different turn. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni promoted him as an opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy and since then he has never looked back. He is a part of the Indian squad which has WTC Final and England series.