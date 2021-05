San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Redwood City man they say attacked a bicyclist near Surfer’s Beach on Tuesday. The female victim was riding her bicycle on the 4000 block of N. Cabrillo Highway at about 9:07 a.m. at the time of the unprovoked attack. Witnesses said they saw the man, Andrew William Seba Kern, run across the highway and tackle the woman as she was riding along the trail near the beach, causing her to fall over the embankment. Kern allegedly took the bike and threw it on top of her as she yelled for help.