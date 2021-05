The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has been indefinitely suspended due to lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu. On April 28, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced that the TNPL Season 5 will start from June 4 with the final slated for July 4. However, amid the ongoing lockdown in the state, CEO Prasanna Kannan has said the tournament has been put on hold until further notice.