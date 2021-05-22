Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

newsbreak-logo
After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.

Economyarcamax.com

Commentary: Fate of newspapers is sealed by unchecked box

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.24.21

Daniel R. Blume from Orange County, California, USA / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm [WSJ]. The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

‘Terrible News’: Tribune Shareholders Approve $633 Million Sale to Vulture Fund Alden Global – Jessica Corbett (05/24/2021)

Tribune Publishing shareholders on Friday approved “vulture” fund Alden Global Capital’s $633 million bid to buy the Chicago-based newspaper chain—a development that sparked both confusion about how key ballots were recorded as well as outrage among journalists, union leaders, and readers alarmed over what the future may hold. The New...
EconomyKPVI Newschannel 6

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
EconomyBeaumont Enterprise

Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, approved a $630 million takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital on Friday, the company said in a brief statement. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers.
Businesseminetra.com

Tribune sale to Alden faces shareholder vote

This transaction requires approval by two-thirds of the non-Alden shareholders who hold a 32% stake in Tribune. Dr. Patrick Sunsion, who owns a 24% stake in Tribune, the company’s second largest shareholder, did not vote, a spokeswoman said Friday. “For the past few years, Tribune Publishing has been a passive...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Hedge Fund Buys Tribune Publishing Company For $633M

Shareholders in Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) has accepted a $633 million acquisition proposal from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital. What Happened: Tribune Publishing has media operations in eight markets and its best-known publications include the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Hartford Courant and Orlando Sentinel.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

'Orlando Sentinel' sold to vampiric hedge fund Alden Global Capital

Tribune Publishing shareholders voted on Friday to allow the sale of the newspaper chain to the hedge fund Alden Global Capital. The financial company is known for slashing newsroom budgets to the bone in order to extract as much profit as possible from their purchased publications, and they now own storied publications like the Chicago Tribune and Orlando's paper of record, the Orlando Sentinel.
EconomyOrlando Sentinel

Save our Sentinel: Voice your opposition of Tribune’s sale to hedge fund | Commentary

A “sentinel” is someone you put in place to stand guard and keep watch. The Orlando Sentinel was well-named. We don’t stop to think about it much, but its purpose today more than ever is to watch over our community — keeping the safety, security, health and both the social and financial well-being of our citizens in mind. Not just the Sentinel’s subscribers or other readers. Every one of us.
BusinessNPR

AT&T Announces Plans To Merge With Discovery

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, BYLINE: (Laughter) Good morning, Steve. FOLKENFLIK: Well, it's going to spin off from AT&T. They're basically hiving off their properties. It's going to be a newly formed company led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav, a very respected broadcast and cable executive. The major investor, John Malone, is a big force behind Discovery. He's signed off on this, so have other major investors. This is a go, assuming they can get regulatory approval for this huge merger to happen.
Orlando, FLknightnews.com

Local journalists defend newsrooms against hedge fund Alden Global’s bid

Orlando Sentinel journalists and members of the community gathered at Lake Eola Park Saturday to demand that Tribune Publishing shareholders vote no on selling to Alden Global Capital. Tribune owns important news outlets in Orlando and around the country including the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel. Private investment firm...
Businesscrossingbroad.com

Report: New York Times Could Buy The Athletic

What’s going on with The Athletic? It’s one of the more fascinating media stories to follow. There have been tidbits here and there about possible mergers or an outright sale, as the still-young subscription site tries to find its revenue footing in an ever-changing online marketplace. Today we’ve got a...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What’s the Future of the Chicago Tribune?

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing voted last week on a takeover bid by the controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a deal worth roughly $630 million. We look ahead with Charles Whitaker of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, and David Jackson of the Better Government Association.
MLSfrontofficesports.com

NY Times Reportedly In Talks to Acquire The Athletic

Speculation about The Athletic’s future took another turn Tuesday when Axios reported that The New York Times is in discussions to acquire the subscription-based sports media company. The Athletic was valued at around $500 million after a $50 million funding round in 2020. It also generated roughly $80 million in...