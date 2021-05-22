Facebook and Instagram Proactively Removed Millions of Copyright Infringing Content in H2 2020

This story first appeared in Weekend Dispensary, a new weekly newsletter from The GrowthOp. Signup now to get a story delivered to your inbox every Saturday. The origin story for Mothers Mary, an online community of mothers who consume cannabis, begins on Facebook. Annie Bertrand and Jordana Zabitsky, two moms from Montreal who were frustrated by the lack of options for maternal mental health care, started the group about three years ago. It was a place for like-minded moms to offer advice and share their experiences and discuss how cannabis consumption fits into their lives. About a year and a half after starting the group, it had grown to more than 5,000 members. Around that same time, Facebook started to notice what the group was talking about. “They said that if group admins are not doing a good enough job moderating the [cannabis] content, then the group would get shut down,” Bertrand tells The GrowthOp. Not wanting to lose what they had built, they took action and started removing any posts that referenced grey market cannabis businesses or products. But then something strange started to happen. “We started getting more and more of these notifications about violations,” Bertrand says. Fearful that they would continue to run afoul of Facebook’s moderation, despite their best efforts, they decided to leave the platform and build their own website. “We just fully walked away from those 5,000 people because it was just too stressful every day waking up and wondering, is everything that we’ve worked on going to be gone?” The resulting migration to their own platform resulted in a plunge in membership but Bertrand says they had little choice. “It took a lot of months to come to terms with it,” she says. “But we just realized we had all our eggs in Mark Zuckerberg’s…