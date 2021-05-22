newsbreak-logo
Facebook and Instagram Proactively Removed Millions of Copyright Infringing Content in H2 2020

By Manikanta Immanni
techdator.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move to let the community know how much they fight against copyright Infringement, companies often release a periodic transparency report that sheds light on their efforts. A transparency report from Facebook revealed how much-pirated content was taken down proactively by them in H2 of 2020, amounting to millions. Alongside, they also respond to millions of such notices from rights holders.

techdator.net
