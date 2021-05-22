newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Brighton's Adam Webster is a surprise contender to win England spot amid Harry Maguire’s injury battle but has competition from Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey... the runners and riders to replace Man United’s crocked star if he misses the Euros

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of Harry Maguire ahead of Tuesday’s squad announcement for the European Championships. The Manchester United skipper is in a race against time to recover from an ankle injury that looks set to rule him out of next week’s Europa League final versus Villarreal.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Lewis Dunk
Person
Ben Godfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Ankle Injury#Star#The Manchester United#Europa League#Brighton#Contender#Race#Riders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'are set to make £40m bid for Raphael Varane this summer', with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intent on partnering the Real Madrid defender with captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £40million bid for Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane this summer. United are on track to finish second in the Premier League but their defence has been shaky, with more goals conceded than 17th-placed Brighton. According to the Mirror, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Brighton defender Webster: Dunk deserves England recall

Brighton defender Adam Webster has heaped praise on teammate Lewis Dunk. The centre-back was in fine form as Brighton claimed a 2-0 win over Leeds United. The Seagulls now have three clean sheets in a row, and are set to stay in the Premier League for a fifth straight season.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

🚨 Harry Maguire ruled out for rest of Premier League campaign

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire will not play again for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. However, the Norwegian remains confident that his captain will be back fit to make the Europa League final with Villarreal on May 26 as well as the European Championships for England this summer.
Premier Leaguethesportsbank.net

Manchester United Team News vs Liverpool: Harry Maguire, Dan James

Let’s try this again- this time without the trespassing and vandalism. Manchester United is set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League, take two, on Thursday night. The first attempt saw protests morphing into breaking and entering, and later destruction of private property in scenes that evoked the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Solskjaer reveals Maguire ankle injury is ‘serious’ but he’s hopeful his skipper can make EL final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Harry Maguire’s ankle injury is ‘serious’ but is hopeful the Manchester United captain will make the Europa League final. Maguire was forced off during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday with an ankle injury, with fears the centre-back could be ruled out for the remainder of the season and upcoming European Championship.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Man Utd captain Maguire ruled out for final Premier League games of the season

The centre-back damaged ligaments in his ankle in the win against Aston Villa and is touch and go to make the Europa League final. Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Manchester United's last three Premier League games of the season with ligament damage but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping he will recover for the Europa League final against Villarreal.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Harry Maguire in race to be fit for Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are doing all they can to get captain Harry Maguire back from his ankle injury in time for the Europa League final against Villarreal later this month. Solskjaer said the central defender was unlikely to play in any of United's three remaining league games...
Premier Leaguecompare.bet

Gary Pallister Exclusive: Player of the Year “shoo-in” Fernandes has had Cantona-like Impact

In the build-up to Manchester United’s highly anticipated clash with rivals Liverpool, former United defender Gary Pallister spoke exclusively with Compare.bet. The ex-England international, who also played for Middlesbrough, hailed the impact Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have had on the club both on and off the pitch, discussed a potential return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo and his expectations for “real deal” Mason Greenwood over the next few years. Pallister also shared his thoughts on Anthony Martial’s “washout” season and tipped United to be interested in signing England captain Harry Kane.