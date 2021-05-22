Brighton's Adam Webster is a surprise contender to win England spot amid Harry Maguire’s injury battle but has competition from Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey... the runners and riders to replace Man United’s crocked star if he misses the Euros
Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of Harry Maguire ahead of Tuesday’s squad announcement for the European Championships. The Manchester United skipper is in a race against time to recover from an ankle injury that looks set to rule him out of next week’s Europa League final versus Villarreal.www.chatsports.com