Spending the Summer Days at Hendry's Beach in Santa Barbara

As summer is approaching and everyone is flocking to the beaches in the country it is time to see which coastlines are worth visiting. When coming down to Santa Barbara for the holidays you won't be doing anything wrong. Plenty of summer vibes and pristine beaches invite you to an unforgettable summer.

One of those beaches is the "Arroyo Burro Beach Park" which is known by the locals as "Hendry's Beach". It is just a ten-minute drive from downtown and easily accessible. The coastline including Hendry's Beach is absolutely breathtaking. Towering cliffs are giving the scenery the extra kick.

The beach is popular by surfers and children. Those waves are always fun to play in. Often you'll see children playing in the waves tumbling onto the shore. People take long walks along the beach, go swimming, or bodyboarding. Paddleboarding, a more and more popular getting sport is often practiced on the ocean. For beginners rather on the calmer days. Beach guards are on-site during the summer season.

The waters here are also rich in fish and therefore popular among fishermen. The coastline invites outdoor enthusiasts to countless hiking trips. For those who like to spend their holidays rather lazy and prefer sunbathing over hiking, there is plenty of sand free.

Dogs are allowed on the beach and in a certain area you are even allowed to have your dog off the leash. In the middle of the beach is a lovely boathouse Restaurant and a small snack bar for when the hunger begins.

Next to Hendry's Beach is a stunning reserve with a pristine coastline. The Douglas Family Reserve is featuring the most pristine cliffside terrain in the entire Santa Barbara County.

Parking is available at Hendry's Beach but when it's gone, it's gone. There's no alternative so rather come early on busy days to secure your parking. In a grassy park next to the beach are several picnic tables and BBQ sites. A bus stop is also available.

