newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Spending the Summer Days at Hendry's Beach in Santa Barbara

Posted by 
Anne Bonfert
Anne Bonfert
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJHwR_0a801jIE00
Sunset atmosphere on the beachCamille Minouflet on Unsplash

As summer is approaching and everyone is flocking to the beaches in the country it is time to see which coastlines are worth visiting. When coming down to Santa Barbara for the holidays you won't be doing anything wrong. Plenty of summer vibes and pristine beaches invite you to an unforgettable summer.

One of those beaches is the "Arroyo Burro Beach Park" which is known by the locals as "Hendry's Beach". It is just a ten-minute drive from downtown and easily accessible. The coastline including Hendry's Beach is absolutely breathtaking. Towering cliffs are giving the scenery the extra kick.

The beach is popular by surfers and children. Those waves are always fun to play in. Often you'll see children playing in the waves tumbling onto the shore. People take long walks along the beach, go swimming, or bodyboarding. Paddleboarding, a more and more popular getting sport is often practiced on the ocean. For beginners rather on the calmer days. Beach guards are on-site during the summer season.

The waters here are also rich in fish and therefore popular among fishermen. The coastline invites outdoor enthusiasts to countless hiking trips. For those who like to spend their holidays rather lazy and prefer sunbathing over hiking, there is plenty of sand free.

Dogs are allowed on the beach and in a certain area you are even allowed to have your dog off the leash. In the middle of the beach is a lovely boathouse Restaurant and a small snack bar for when the hunger begins.

Next to Hendry's Beach is a stunning reserve with a pristine coastline. The Douglas Family Reserve is featuring the most pristine cliffside terrain in the entire Santa Barbara County.

Parking is available at Hendry's Beach but when it's gone, it's gone. There's no alternative so rather come early on busy days to secure your parking. In a grassy park next to the beach are several picnic tables and BBQ sites. A bus stop is also available.

Sources:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Anne Bonfert

Anne Bonfert

433
Followers
122
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a traveler. Photographer. Writer. Teacher. Skydiving instructor. Adventure enthusiast. Nature lover. And fell in love with the African continent. My stories go around travel, nature and all kinds of adventurous activities.

 https://mydreamofafrica.wordpress.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Days#Beach Park#Summer Vibes#Ocean Drive#Swimming#Beach Guards#Pristine Beaches#Sunset Atmosphere#Scenery#Countless Hiking Trips#Sand#Towering Cliffs#Busy Days#Outdoor Enthusiasts#Dogs#Fishermen#Bbq Sites#Hendry S Beach#Burro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

The Zoo in Santa Barbara is Open Again

It's been a hectic year with lots of restrictions and adjustments. Slowly but surely life goes back to normal or how many say the new normal. While we weren't allowed to do much during most of the time of the previous 12 months, we are now again allowed to explore.
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Volunteers dive down to keep Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Ever wonder, “What’s down there, where does it come from, and does anybody ever clean it up?”. On Sunday, May 16th you’ll find out.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

South Coast Deli opens new location in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A popular sandwich spot in Santa Barbara opened up a new location on this week. After closing its shop in Isla Vista, South Coast Deli moved into the San Roque neighborhood, setting up shop at 3534 State Street. The new restaurant offers five craft beers on...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

May Tree of the Month: Blue Hesper Palm

As if the Blue Hesper Palm’s stunning bluish-gray fronds weren’t enough to make this palm stand out in any landscape, its long arching inflorescences are so incredible that they force you to stop and gaze in amazement. It is no wonder that this hardy palm has been a favorite of...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Statecasualtravelist.com

One Great Weekend – A Guide for Two Perfect Days in Santa Barbara, California

If you’re looking for the quintessential California vacation experience then set your sights on Santa Barbara. With miles of palm tree lined beaches along the Pacific, easy access to Santa Ynez Valley wine country (not to mention a wine trail right in town) you can have a beach and wine vacation all in one trip. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a girls’ trip a weekend is just long enough to fall for Santa Barbara’s California cool. Discover the best things to do in Santa Barbara to make your weekend trip one to remember.
Santa Barbara, CANoozhawk

Dan McCaslin: The Splendors of Easy Backcountry Car-Camping

Midspring days sparkle amid great beauty all around like omnipresent surround sound, but visual and fragrant. Nature’s synesthesia of color and sound blares out like a giant megaphone in your face while hiking — as your toes touch the dirt path and you chew tasty brodiaea bulbs (blue dicks) or munch waning miner’s lettuce.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin Revealed

As they have for 97 years, and with emotion, fanfare and excitement, the 2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin have been unveiled to the community. La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the distinguished honor in front of family, friends and members of the community at the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum. It was a special moment for Ms. Petlow who designed the poster and pin using family, youth and history.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Famed Winemaker of Au Bon Climat Dies at 68

Award-winning Santa Barbara County winemaker Jim Clendenen passed away in his sleep this past weekend. He was 68. The news hit social media this weekend as numerous people in the wine industry paid their respects to Clendenen and his family. Clendenen is described as "the mind behind" Au Bon Climat,...
Santa Barbara, CAfoxbangor.com

Guess Who This Bonnet Baby Turned Into!

Before this blue-eyed baby was a musical superstar performing her hit songs all over the world, she was just another sweet, smiling girl growing up in Santa Barbara, California. This bonnet babe has taken the world by storm by creating some of the most well-known pop tunes for over a...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Working Vacation: Volunteers Clear 5 miles of Santa Cruz Trail

The saying "it takes a village" certainly does apply to trailwork, especially on the Los Padres Forest Association’s (LPFA) most recent Working Vacation on the Santa Cruz Trail in the San Rafael Wilderness. There were 31 people who helped support the project, overseeing tasks including trail work, cooking, stock support,...